Local developer needs community's help finding tool thief

LYNCHBURG, Va. - John Sanchez, owns a construction company that specializes in historic restorations. Today, he’s surprised but also upset.

“So you know it’s been a shock, now (we) have to armor up,” Sanchez said.

He and his crew are renovating the old Seven Hills School on Rivermont Avenue in Lynchburg. Like clockwork, before they leave for the day, the lights are kept on.

But on Oct. 10 and 23, around 4 a.m. something happened.

10 News Reporter Magdala Louissaint asked Sanchez, “The first time you think he might have had somebody? Sanchez said, “Maybe.” Louissaint said, “second time?” He replied, “There’s never anyone else on the cameras it’s just him.”

Breaking windows to get in, Sanchez said, the first time, the suspect cut the power off and the cameras didn’t work.

But the second time Sanchez was ready.

He rewired his cameras, so when the thief came back, they’d capture a face.

“Here’s our buddy, he’s right here. He’s very busy while we’re all in bed,” Sanchez said, “and he came prepared, he brought his own shopping bags. It’s very impressive work."

Lynchburg police say the thief got away with power and hand tools as well as a welder.

It cost Sanchez about $4,000 to $5,000 worth of equipment.

“Some of it’s quite large and heavy. It wasn’t just something you just put in your pocket,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez is in the process of adding more cameras. But needs the community’s help.

“I’m hoping one of your viewers might be able to recognize this thief and bring him to justice,” Sanchez said.

Lynchburg police ask you to call them at 434-455-6060 with information.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.