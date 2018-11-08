Local eye doctor wants to offer free eye exams to elderly

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg eye doctor wants to serve those who can’t afford eye services.

On Saturday, Dr. Luke Wagoner, the owner and optometrist at Wagoner Family Eye Care, and his staff are offering a free eye exam to anyone who needs one, especially the elderly, whose insurance might not cover vision care.

He said volunteers are needed too.

Wagoner asks that people bring their glasses with them to make the process easier and he hopes to serve about 50 people.

“Now that’s aiming really high, but maybe God can do that. So we’ll screen more than that. Not everybody that comes has a need and that’s OK. But many who come will. So we’ll help as many as we can,” Wagoner said.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Living Word Ministries located at 825 Taylor St., Lynchburg, VA 24504.



