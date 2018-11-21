Local families eat with Lynchburg public safety officials for Thanksgiving

LYNCHBURG, Va. - “We share because we care” is the name of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s annual Thanksgiving event.

Families in the Lynchburg community got a chance to eat with public safety officials Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office in a partnership with other agencies in the Hill City and the restaurant RA Bistro helped feed about 100 people in celebration of Thanksgiving.

In the past the Sheriff’s Department has delivered turkeys to these families.

Instead this year, organizers wanted to sit with these families and serve them.

“What I want them to see is not just the uniform, not just the badge, not just the body armor behind that. But what’s underneath is a heart for our city, for our community,” Sheriff Don Sloan said.

Organizers picked these families with the help of Lynchburg City Schools and area churches.



