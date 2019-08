LYNCHBURG, Va. - Looking for some tender loving care this weekend? Maybe some four-legged friends can help.

The owner of Timberlake Cottage Rentals in Lynchburg is opening his property to the public to snuggle with baby goats.

For just $12, you can hold and feed them.

You have to RSVP beforehand.

If you're interested, contact the owner at https://www.facebook.com/events/2591640417553471/.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.