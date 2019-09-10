Lynchburg Fire Department pushes to replace cardiac monitors

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Local first responders are investing in new devices to keep you safe.

The Lynchburg Fire Department is looking to replace all of it's 17-year-old cardiac arrest monitors.

10 News got a look at one of the new monitors on Tuesday.

Monitors now have bluetooth availability.

First responders said while transporting a patient the monitor can transfer the patient's information to their tablets.

The department recently received a state grant and are expecting Lynchburg City Council members to fund the other half at a Tuesday night council meeting.

"We will be replacing three of our older, predecessors. That will still leave us 5 in our inventory that will need to be replaced by spring 2020," Chris Adams, EMS supervisor, said.

First responders said the monitors will help 85% of their patients.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.