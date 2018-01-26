Local group buys Lynchburg's national bank for $1 million

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Changes are coming to a centuries-old iconic old building in Downtown Lynchburg this summer.

A local group has purchased the 1916 national bank, which has been sitting empty since 2006, for a $1 million. The new owners say they're hoping to create a space upstairs that will hold around 300 people for catering and wedding events, and host a New Year's Eve event for the Hill City. They also plan to use the first floor for retail space. Planning for the project is expected to begin this summer and be finished by 2019. Renovations could cost between $3 to $4 million.

