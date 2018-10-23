Local high school students win best 'Get Out the Vote' video contest

LYNCHBURG, Va. - We have a winner; actually, there are two winners.

Two E.C. Glass High School seniors are being honored for helping get people to the polls on Election Day.

The League of Women Voters of Lynchburg started a video contest for high school students in the Hill City.

In 30 seconds they had to deliver a clear, compelling and memorable message to encourage people to vote.

The winner and runner-up told WSLS what they hope their classmates will take away from their videos.

"I hope they go vote because of a lot of young people don't vote. And that's why some rules and some laws become what they are," said Micayla Bignon, runner-up winner.

"I want them to know that they can vote and their voice matters," said Kristyana Kelly, first-place winner.

Kristyana won $250 and Micayla earned $150. To watch both of their videos, click the links below.

Micayla Bignon -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYRKNGWF-h8

Kristyana Kelly-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flXGu161ORs

