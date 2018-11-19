Local Kroger, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank collecting food for families in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. - This time of the year, is one of the busiest times for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“Throughout the course of the year this is where we see the most need during the holiday season,” James Quade, Lynchburg branch manager for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, said.

Quade said from now to December 15 you’ll find big orange barrels in Kroger grocery stores across the commonwealth. The food bank and grocery store are working together to feed families in need.

Every month, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves more than 18,000 people in the Lynchburg area. This holiday season they’re counting on you to help meets their needs by donating at least one bag of food.

“So we try to limit things to cans, items that would also be shelf stable, have nutritional value. Those kinds of things that we’re looking for in a food drive,” Quade said.

He says, many of their clients may go without heat during the winter season because they have to make tough decisions to either pay their utility bills or put food on the table.

“Just go out and think of your neighbor who’s in need at this time. And then contribute to the food drive that’s going on at Kroger. And that will be a great way to bless your community,” Quade said.

