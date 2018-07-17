Local law enforcement, community leaders reminding Pierce Street neighbors of ENOUGH initiative

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police, the sheriff’s office and community members are sending a reminder to people in a Hill City neighborhood. In effort to stop the violence, the ENOUGH initiative will be stopping at the neighborhood near Pierce Street.

Organizers have been to several neighborhoods this summer to promote positive relations with police. But people who are interested in attending say they didn't know the event was happening.



“A lot of people are calling, saying 'I wasn't made aware of it.' So the sheriff’s department and police department and the job core center all decided we're going to go out and give initial flyers out to everyone and just let them know they're welcome,” said James Camm, co-founder of One Voice One Community.

The event will happen at the corner of 12th and Pierce Street near the old BP gas station. It starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

