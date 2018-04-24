Local man tries to preserve African-American, slave burial sites

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A local man wants to help bring awareness to slave and African-American burial sites in the commonwealth.

Brad Bennett and others have created a documentary called "Unmarked."

In it, they talk about the deteriorating cemeteries across Virginia.

Bennett says many of the burial sites have overturned headstones or simply aren't kept up.

The documentary was created to bring awareness to the issue and encourage people to get out and help clean and preserve the sites.

"Many of these sites are just off the beaten path. You wouldn't really know about them. But we've been filming these sites and trying to make these places known because they matter," Brad Bennett, co-director and producer of "Unmarked", said.

If you'd like to see the film's trailer or help donate to the cause, click on the following links below:

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l41TcfW7aKs

Campaign website: https://www.seedandspark.com/fund/unmarked-documentary

To make private donations: http://southerndocumentaryfund.org/projects/unmarked/

