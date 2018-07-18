Local man wants to bring basketball court back to neighborhood after shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Folowing the shooting at James Crossing early Tuesday morning, one Lynchburg man is looking to bring sports back into that complex so kids can stay out of trouble.

B.B. Shavers said more than 10 years ago there used to be a basketball court at the James Crossing apartments until, he says, previous managers took it away.

Now grass covers the area of what was a full basketball court with hoops. He said implementing sports in at-risk communities like James Crossing and others in the city will give young people the teamwork skills they need.

"I order for you to work you have to work around a team. You have to be able to listen to your boss, listen to your co-worker, listen to those people. So you have to understand what a team environment is. Just through basketball alone, it teaches so many skills,” Shavers said.

Shavers says complex managers are on board with him. And he hopes to get city leaders involved in this push and raise $10,000 to bring a basketball court to James Crossing again.

