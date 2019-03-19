Local math professor offers winning tips when filling out March Madness bracket

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Have you filled out your bracket yet? And do you think it’s perfect?

A Liberty University math professor said it's impossible to pick a perfect bracket.

But he’s offering some winning tips.

He says don’t pick all the number one seeds for the Final Four.

He adds, eights seeds have historically done better after the first round and suggest picking an eighth seed and not a ninth.

And as for Liberty, the 12th seed in the NCAA this year

“I think Liberty’s got a great chance to at least win once. Maybe twice. If they do win twice they’ll almost for sure play Duke and that’s maybe a little above our pay grade. But you never know. I think being given the 12th seed is a wonderful opportunity. That’s not a winnable game,” Dr. Tim Van Voorhis said.

Liberty will play Mississippi on Friday in San Jose, California.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.