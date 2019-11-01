Local ministers learning how to handle opioid addiction in church

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University is coming together with the American Association of Christian Counselors and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to help local ministers deal with opioid addiction in the church.

On Saturday, a panel with medical professionals will educate local ministers on how to identify an opioid addict, support families and start local programs.

People who attend the free symposium in Lynchburg will take home an HHS opioid epidemic toolkit and learn about alternatives to opioid prescriptions for pain.

"The church is the many groups of people that need to be compassionate. Part of our work is to reduce the stigma on addiction and to help people understand that everybody is made in the image of God, and everybody that is struggling needs help," Dr. Linda Mintle, chair of behavioral health, said.

Attendees will also receive a certificate of completion. If you're continuing your education, you can earn six credits for $29. To read about it, go to https://www.aacc.net/continuing-education/.

The Opioid Addiction Crisis: Creating an Effective Church and Community Collaboration and Resolution Strategy runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hancock Welcome Center on LU's campus.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.