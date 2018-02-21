Local mothers send cards of support and love to Parkland

LYNCHBURG, Va.- - Since the tragic school shooting last week, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America set up an event for people to express their emotions and sympathies. A handful of women from the Lynchburg area attended a care card-writing event.



Each one wrote a special message on cards that will make their way to Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three adults were killed in last week's school shooting. The group is hoping to provide some comfort and support for the Parkland community.



"We are really encouraged by the bravery in the boldness of the students and the survivors that have spoken out since the shooting last Wednesday. It's been phenomenal that the majority we've seen coming out of the survivors who are struggling with PTSD and emotions of what occurred. We want to just encourage them and tell them to keep fighting. We are behind you from Lynchburg, Virginia and we've your back," said Megan Huffman, membership coordinator for Moms Demand Action, Lynchburg chapter.

There was also a short prayer and a moment of silence after each name was read out loud for those who died.



If you want to find out how you can prevent gun violence with Moms Demand Action you can email them at MomsLynchburgchapter@gmail.com

