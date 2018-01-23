Local mothers want to spark community conversations about gun violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Virginia Harvey and other mothers in the Lynchburg area want their communities to have a conversation about gun violence.

“And I am totally unwilling to give them this mess. So that's my main issue for doing this is to give my children a better world,” Virginia Harvey, the group leader of the Lynchburg chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, said.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America started five years ago, in the wake of the mass shooting inside Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 20 children and six adults dead.

"People inappropriately assume that gun violence prevention is only a pertinent as a public health matter when there's a mass shooting, or it’s only an issue that's relegated to the larger cities. That's just not true,” Harvey said.

Harvey said, as a new chapter, her group wants to push gun safety and gun violence prevention in the Hill City.

She and two dozen registered members each know either a friend or neighbor who has committed suicide or lost their life to gun violence or a child who has accidentally been shot.

"I want parents to be able to ask other parents how their firearms are stored in the homes that their children are going to play in, friends to be able to tell another friend who may be in crisis, 'Hey I will hold your gun while this whole thing blows over,'” Harvey said.

Harvey said that Moms Demand Action is not anti-guns and is nonpartisan. The group simply lobbies for better regulations and wants the voices of its members to be heard.

"Even in places like Lynchburg, where we have a strong hunting community, we care about keeping ourselves, our community and children safe,” Harvey said.

