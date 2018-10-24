Local organization collecting winter coats for children in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Helping keep children warm this winter. No child in the Hill City will be cold at the bus stop this year.

From on Oct. 24 to Dec. 1, community leaders and Lynchburg police will collect winter coats, gloves, hats and scarves for children who don't have them.

"Me, Sgt. Rater and the police department were out in some of the community areas and noticed some of the kids without coats. And it drew our attention that we asked the kids, 'Why didn't they have coats?' They said, 'We don't have one.' And so we realized it was a great need," James Camm, co-founder of One Voice One Community, said.

"We're going to put out some boxes with some logos and stuff on it to see if we can generate some interest," Sgt. Jeff Rater said.

The coats will be given out on Dec. 1 at Miller Park in Lynchburg. The organization hope to give out 2,000 coats this year.

