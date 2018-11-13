Local organization offers tips to help identify human trafficking victim

LYNCHBURG, Va. - According to Freedom 424, a Lynchburg group that advocates for sex trafficking victims, Virginia is 15th in the United States for human trafficking activity.

"Is Lynchburg a hot spot of that? Probably, not necessarily. We don't like to sensationalize it, but it is happening," said Jill Staaby, director of communications and marketing for Freedom 424.

A Facebook post, made over the weekend, that warned women about a well-dressed man asking for money in a shopping center raised concerns and the idea that he may have been a human trafficker.

Lynchburg police tell 10 News they're aware of the situation and believe the man might have been a panhandler.

Freedom 424 raises awareness about the issue, and educates the public, primarily targeting youth in the city.

"We're looking to provide youth with the tools and resources on how to identify a predator, how to protect themselves online. To not friend individuals they may not know," Staaby said.

Young adults are at risk, too. According to a 2015 a survey done by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice services, most victims in the Commonwealth are women ages 20 to 39. Some 80 percent of them are forced into prostitution or household work.

Freedom 424 said there are ways to identify a human trafficking victim. The person will most likely not have money, or an identification card, won't know their surroundings, location, the time and what year it is. These are reasons Freedom 424 says, are reasons to say something.

"If something doesn't look right. It probably isn't and even if nothing is going on, it's better to be wrong, you know, about that than to just pass by something (that) is happening," Staaby said.

If you or someone you know you may be a human trafficking victim, you can call the national hotline for victims of human trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text “HELP” or “INFO” to “BeFree.”

