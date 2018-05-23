Local pharmacy wants to help feed children during the summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. - From Wednesday through Friday Timberlake Family Pharmacy is collecting shelf-food items for students throughout the city.

Their intent: making summer nights a little easier for hungry children in Lynchburg.

Organizers say in the summer, more than 20 children go to Lynchburg's Daily Bread on Clay Street looking for a hot meal.

After collecting donated items for those in need after the tornado, the group wants to help pay it forward.

"I am horrible at setting reasonable goals. I like to go big or go home and so we have the goal of serving 500 of these lunch bags or these meal bags for the Daily Bread, which will cover them for about a month," said Heidi Reynolds, marketing communications for Timberlake Family Pharmacy.

On Friday, volunteers will gather at Timberlake Family Pharmacy and pack up brown paper bags and deliver them to Lynchburg's Daily Bread.

Organizers hope to continue this effort throughout the summer.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.