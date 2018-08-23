Local schools receive grant from Virginia Department of Education to help create programs

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Virginia Department of Education is giving one Lynchburg city school $180,000. The 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant will help students at William Marvin Bass Elementary School take part in a school fitness program and do activities like yoga.

The principal says the money will help them create a step team and hip-hop class, and give children vocal lessons. Students who struggle in reading and math will get help in an after school program three days a week.

"At the end of our program for after school they have the option to go to the Fairview Center for extended learning and there we'll have a library set up, computer lab station and our staff will be in collaboration with their staff so we can make sure we're on the same page,” Monica Hendricks, principal, said.

Below you will find a list of all the schools in who received the grant in Virginia



• Bedford County Public Schools — Staunton River High

• Buena Vista Public Schools — Enderly Heights Elementary

• Charlotte County Public Schools — Bacon District Elementary

• Chesterfield County Public Schools — Falling Creek Elementary

• Chesterfield County Public Schools — Harrowgate Elementary

• Chesterfield County Public Schools — Providence Middle

• Fairfax County Public Schools — Herndon Middle School and Jackson Middle

• For Kids Inc. — Suffolk Public Schools’ Elephant’s Fork Elementary

• Hampton Public Schools — Benjamin Syms Middle

• Hampton Public Schools — Jane H. Bryan Elementary

• Hampton Public Schools — Jefferson Davis Middle

• Hampton Public Schools — John B. Cary Elementary

• James Madison University — Stone Spring Elementary

• Lynchburg Public Schools — Linkhorne Elementary

• Lynchburg Public Schools — Robert S. Payne Elementary

• Lynchburg Public Schools — William Marvin Bass Elementary

• Mecklenburg County Public Schools — Chase City Elementary

• NextUp RVA Inc. — Richmond Public Schools’ Elkhardt-Thompson Middle

• NextUp RVA Inc. — Richmond Public Schools’ Lucille Brown Middle

• On The Road Collaborative —Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ Thomas Harrison Middle

• Page County Public Schools — Luray Elementary

• Peter Paul Development Center — Richmond Public Schools’ Bellevue Elementary and Chimborazo Elementary

• Portsmouth City Public Schools — Douglass Park Elementary

• Prince William County Public Schools — R. Dean Kilby Elementary

• Pulaski County Public Schools — Dublin Middle and Pulaski Middle

• Radford Public Schools — McHarg Elementary, Belle Heth Elementary and Dalton Intermediate

• Roanoke Public Schools — Hurt Park Elementary

• Rockbridge County Public Schools — Natural Bridge Elementary

• Suffolk Public Schools — Booker T. Washington Elementary



