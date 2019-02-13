Local teachers, friends surprise colorblind teen with color-corrective glasses

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Thanks to a local teacher and friends, one local teen can see the world in its true colors.

Last week, Breighanna Moon's teacher and classmates at Liberty Christian Academy surprised her with color-corrective glasses.

The 15-year-old has been colorblind her entire life.

Her bible teacher, Stephen Jordan, learned in class Moon could not see colors and asked people to pitch in to buy her a pair of corrective lenses before her cheer competition.

"It was really just a special moment for her to see the world in full color for the first time," Jordan said.

"Very overwhelmed. I didn't know how to take it. I was so excited. I didn't want to cry on camera but afterwards I was crying," Moon said.

Moon went to Disney World for the first time last week and says seeing the park in full colors was amazing.

