Local teachers train, learn about new technology programs for classroom

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Teachers from across Central Virginia are learning about the newest technologies to help their children succeed in the classroom.

Teachers from various districts filled the auditorium at Heritage High School in Lynchburg Wednesday for techstravaganza.

Organizers say it's a chance for teachers to learn and train on the newest software the Virginia Public School Division has bought.

And they get to learn from one another what works in the classroom and what doesn't

"We're in such a tech driven world at this point that this is where our kids are already are. And so we're trying to bring curriculum and instruction up to the point it meets with what their interest is and increases engagement," said Chuck Yarbrough, Lynchburg City School supervisor of instructional technology.

Organizers say more than 400 teachers signed up this year, the biggest class they've had in three years.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.