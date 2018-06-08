Local veterans to hold mini-golf clinic for physically disabled Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The veterans group in Lynchburg is looking to help people disabilities get back in the swing of things.

On Saturday morning, the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council will host their second annual adaptive mini-golf clinic at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Organizers want to attract people of all ages who have physical challenges, get them out at the virtual golf course, to swing a club and hit a few golf balls.

"Any family in the area that has a person in their family that may be recovering from a stroke, heart attack, kids with muscular dystrophy, things like that. We welcome you to come out. We want to work with you, we want to put that smile on your face. We want to give you the encouragement that life is good," said Neil Jackson the director of Lynchburg Area Veterans Council.

Organizers will also have physical therapists on site to answer any questions. The event is free and starts at 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

