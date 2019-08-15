Local woman bringing 'reading buddies' to Bedford County Public Schools

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Bedford County woman is bringing joy to reading through stuffed animals.

Jess Chattin is launching a program called Reading Buddies in the county.

Children in pre-K to second grades at Moneta Elementary School and other schools will receive a sponsored bear to read to and/or write to.

Chattin said there are four classrooms on board already, but the program still needs people to sponsor 50 more buddies so every child can have one.

“If they need to calm down and de-escalate. I know the teachers are looking so forward to the program” said Chattin, an executive consultant with Mary and Martha.

"And I think having a stuffed animal specifically assigned to them, that they get to keep, that's definitely going to motivate them to read a little more,” Kevin Spaulding, principal at Moneta Elementary, said.

The buddies cost $10. To become a sponsor, contact Chattin at 540-580-8743 or jpchattin@gmail.com.

