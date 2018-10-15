Local group combating human trafficking

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Saving one life at a time. One local group is looking to help women who are survivors of human trafficking in the Lynchburg community.

On Tuesday at the Lynchburg Public Library, the organization and several community partners will gather and develop ways they can help human trafficking victims in the area.

President and founder of Mona's House, Kelly Galloway, said the organization helps fight human trafficking as well as help victims and survivors in need.

"Some of the victims we had the opportunity to work with and restore over the years have been labor trafficking victims and they've worked on farms, like apple farms, orange farms, dairy farms in Virginia and the Carolinas," Galloway said.

Galloway hopes to start a support group in the Hill City next month and build a home for survivors in the next year.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.