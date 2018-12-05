Local woman serves in President George H.W. Bush's memorial service

LYNCHBURG, Va. - “You know that kind of looks like Jessie. And then they showed the closeups and I’m like, ‘I know that’s Jessie!’” Cynthia Ramsey said while watching George H.W. Bush’s casket lay in state in Capitol Hill.

Dressed in uniform, standing guard at the 41st president’s casket Monday night was Lynchburg native Jessie Fairnholt.

Her music teacher at the University of Lynchburg took pictures, in awe, of her former student.

“Gives you goosebumps and it makes you proud that you had a little piece in bringing her up and sending her out into this world so that she can put her own footprint in what she’s doing,” Ramsey said.

The 29-year-old graduated from the university in 2011, completed another degree in environmental science in 2016 before joining the Coast Guard.

“Jessie came here to be a band director and now look at what she’s doing. She’s impacting the world,” Ramsey said.

But who could be more proud than a parent? Jeff Fairnholt is Jessie’s father, he said, “Like all other parents out there, I sure love my children. It’s amazing.”

He tells 10 News it was a little over a year ago he dropped his daughter off in Petersburg for boot camp.

And now he’s seeing her on national television.

“I did get to talk to her at some point and she did say one thing. She said, ‘Dad, I was so nervous,’" Fairnholt said.

Fairnholt said Jessie’s accomplishments have made him and her family proud.

“(I have) so much love for my daughter but I was so proud to see her doing her job. That she was trained for,” Fairnholt said, “We can all achieve what we have a desire to do.”

