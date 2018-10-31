Local woman wins free bus rides for a year

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Free rides for the rest of the year.

Shannon Ray won the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation “Try Transit Week” Giveaway Contest.

Ray said she rides the bus to save gas and save money for school.

The 26-year-old, lives in Lynchburg, and wants to be a hospital Chaplin.

For a year she gets to ride Lynchburg city buses for free and she got a pair of round-trip tickets to take the Amtrak train anywhere northeast.

“I’m still kind of in shock. I’m kind of just like it’s a dream. I’m super excited to ride GLTC some more and go on Amtrak, visit my friends. I’m just ready to get going,” Ray said.

She said she will use her Amtrak ticket to visit a friend in Boston.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.