CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who stole from cars in the Timberlake Road area.

The thefts happened late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The photos above are of a car believed to be involved, as well as four persons of interest.

If you recognize someone, call 434-332-9580.

