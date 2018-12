Lynchburg - An officer with the Lynchburg Police department was involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Norwood Drive.

According to a post on Twitter, officers were responding to a 911 call about a violent trespasser around 2 p.m..

No one was shot or injured.

The suspect is in custody.

Details are limited at this time.

