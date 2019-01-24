Lynchburg city employees to see pay increase in February

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Come next month some Lynchburg city employees will see a difference in their pay checks.

In a City Council meeting Tuesday night, council members approved to give city employees a raise.

Last year city officials hired a consultant to do a salary study. They found about 240 employees were underpaid in the market. This included the Lynchburg police officers.

"The ranks I believe captains, all sworn officers are getting a 3.3% salary increase and then there were some other adjustments to retain some of our more senior officers," Bonnie Svrcek, city manager, said.

The city manager says this the raise is the first phase for city employees. The second phase increase will depend on funding and coming years.

