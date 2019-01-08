Lynchburg 15-year-old charged with murder after 18-year-old shot dead in September

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A 15-year-old has been arrested after an 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in Lynchburg in September and later died, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The teen has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Officers say they responded to a call for a malicious wounding just after midnight September 16 to a home in the 2000 block of 3rd Street.

When officers got to the home, they say they found Keshawn Dickerson, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Dickerson was taken to the Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-455-6160 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

