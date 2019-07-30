Lynchburg airport expanding its flights to Charlotte

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg airport will soon be offering a seventh daily round-trip flight to Charlotte.

Starting Sept. 5, travelers will have more options on American Airlines to get to the Queen City.

Tuesday's announcement comes after American upgraded to an all-jet fleet out of Lynchburg.

More than just adding flights, beginning in October, American will use a 65-seat CR7 jet for some of the trip, which will allow for even more capacity on the seven flights.

Beginning in October, here's what the schedule will look like:

A CR7, which holds 65 passengers, will arrive in Lynchburg at 10:11 p.m. and depart at 5:16 a.m. the next morning

A CR7 will arrive in Lynchburg at 11:42 p.m. and depart at 7:10 a.m. the next morning

An ER4, which holds 50 passengers, will arrive in Lynchburg at 8:57 a.m. and depart at 9:22 a.m.

A CR7 will arrive in Lynchburg at 1:08 p.m. and depart at 1:38 p.m.

A CR7 will arrive in Lynchburg at 3:31 p.m. and depart at 4:02 p.m.

An ER4 will arrive in Lynchburg at 5:33 p.m. and depart at 5:58 p.m.

An ER4 will arrive in Lynchburg at 7:16 p.m. and depart at 7:41 p.m.

