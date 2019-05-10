Lynchburg animal shelter holds 'Kitten shower'

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Three thousand newborn kittens are expected to flood the Lynchburg animal shelter this summer.

The Lynchburg Humane Society is throwing a kitten shower on Saturday and need the community to come with gifts.

To be proactive, the shelter needs heating pads, bottles and kitten chow.

The shelter said the items will help foster families take care of the newborn felines.

"They cannot be adopted until they're 8 weeks old, 2 pounds, so its best to have them in a loving home environment while they grow," Beth Cihak, community pet coordinator, said.

The shower starts at 2 p.m. at the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.