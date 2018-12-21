Lynchburg animal shelter holds pet specials after 26 abused dogs come to their care

LYNCHBURG, Va. - An anonymous tip led Lynchburg police to a home on the 300 block of G Street.

“They had some complaints about the dogs at the residence in question,” Ryan Ball, chief of animal warden, said.

When police arrived, they found 26 dogs in the home and took them all.

“We did seize the dogs due to unsanitary conditions,” Ball said.

“Didn’t realize she had that many. I just hear them barking from time to time,” Mildred Smith, a neighbor, said.

Police charged 61-year-old Katherine Tate with five misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

10 News went to Tate’s home on Friday. We knocked on the door and heard the television was on, but no one answered. The city also placed danger signs outside the house.

The dogs are now being cared for at the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“None of the dogs needed to leave out site for care. We were able to provide that all in the house,” Julie Barger, development director at the Humane Society, said.

The shelter wouldn't allow our cameras to take video or pictures of the canines involved in the case, but they shared a picture of staff members cleaning the dogs Tuesday.

This has left the shelter with more than 200 dogs to handle.

Now they’re holding a $10 adoption special and would like people to foster some pets. For $10, people can get a dog that is spayed or neutered with initial vaccines, and the adoption also comes with its first free vet visit.

Shelter officials said once Tate’s dogs are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

Police do said depending on how well the canines recover, Tate could face more charges.

