Lynchburg animal shelter offering specials for Shark Week

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It's Shark Week on several TV programs about animals and the Lynchburg Humane Society is holding a special because of it.

Shelter officials said they''ve been successful with pet adoptions but, since it's still kitten season, animals continue to come in.

"We're still very full. We have over 300 cats available for adoption-- cats and kittens-- and we have over 90 dogs available for adoption here. We have plenty to choose from, one that would fit any home," Kayleigh Raposa, training and behavior manager, said.

The special continues through Sunday, and the cost of cat and dog adoption fees will be half off.

