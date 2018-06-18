Lynchburg apartment fire started by kids playing with lighter

LYNCHBURG, Va. - No one was seriously hurt after two young children started a fire by playing with a lighter in a bed.

Crews responded to the fire at James Crossing Apartments in Lynchburg around 7:40 a.m. Saturday.

The children, ages three and six, accidentally started the fire, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom, but several apartments have smoke and water damage. Multiple families have been displaced. Some are staying in hotels.

No one was hurt. Later, after the fire, one person did go to the hospital for chest pains and difficulty breathing.

The fire department will meet with the children and their parents for the "Youth Fire Setters" program, which is a learning opportunity for the children. Firefighters will talk to them about not playing with fire.

