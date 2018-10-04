Lynchburg appoints new police chief

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg has a new police chief.

Interim Police Chief Ryan Zuidema has been promoted to police chief, the city manager announced Thursday. He will assume his duties immediately.

Zuidema has served with the Lynchburg Police Department since 1997. Since joining the Lynchburg Police Department, he has served in increasing levels of leadership including most recently, deputy chief, responsible for the Investigations and Administration Bureaus.

He holds a Master’s Level Certificate in local government management from Virginia Tech, a M.B.A. from Averett University and an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from State University of New York at Brockport. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Liberty University’s Helms School of Government and is involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Zuidema said in a statement, “I am both honored and humbled to be appointed as your Chief of Police. [...] I am very grateful for the exceptional work our officers and civilian staff perform on a daily basis to make Lynchburg a safe community and look forward to leading them for many years going forward.”

A formal swearing-in ceremony will be held in the near future.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.