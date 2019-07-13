Lynchburg area animal shelters hold adoption special for National Nude Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Local animal shelters in the area are celebrating National Nude Day and want you to participate.

Lynchburg’s Humane Society is holding an adoption special Saturday through Sunday.

Shelter officials say holding the adoption special is a fun way to help cats and dogs find their forever homes.

It is a play on words so the shelter is asking that you please come fully clothed to adopt a cat or dog.

The fee will be waived.

You’ll only have to cover the $6 microchip cost.

“Please come with shirts and shoes. And pants,” Kayleigh Raposa, training and behavior manager, said. “So we’ve been trying to think of a lot of fun ways to get people to be involved. Even be involved with our center even if it’s not adopting. Just to have fun and interact with our pets.”

The adoption special also covers the pet to be spayed or neutered, its first vaccines and vet visit.

