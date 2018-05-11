Lynchburg asking input on College Hill Community Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg wants to hear from people who live in the College Hill area.

The city closed the College Hill and Daniels Hill centers a few months ago, wanting to refurbish the inside of the buildings.

In a public meeting on Thursday, city officials will reopen College Hill to show and tell neighbors their plans for the facility, give them a projected time and get feedback.

"So when we reopen after the improvement project in the fall, then what are some of the needs and programming that the community wants. We're going to kind of re-imagine what that might look like for the community," Charlotte Lester, neighborhood center coordinator, said.

On May 22, city officials will hold another meeting about the Daniels Hill center.

