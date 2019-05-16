Lynchburg authorities investigating four burglaries, attempted burglaries believed to be related

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened over the past two weeks that they say are related, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers say they were dispatched to a reported burglary on Wednesday at 408 Federal Street at the Family Dollar. When they arrived at the store, officers found a broken window that was used to get inside.

During the investigation, authorities found that several items had been stolen from the store, including a large amount of tobacco products.

Authorities say this incident is the fourth reported commercial burglary or attempted burglary in the past two weeks along the 5th Street corridor. Each incident happened at night and each incident seems related.

On May 3, authorities say the Family Dollar at 408 Federal Street was broken into by breaking a window.

On May 9, officers say Connie's Convenience Store at 406 5th Street was broken into by breaking a glass door.

On Sunday, authorities say someone tried to break into Grey's Restaurant at 512 5th Street after they tried to break a glass door with a brick.

The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public's help with these cases, which are all being actively investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

