Lynchburg authorities search for thieves after police say they stole wallets out of cars

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for several people they believe stole wallets out of cars at a Lynchburg YMCA.

Police say the thieves broke into cars on Monday at the the Jamerson YMCA at 801 Wyndhurst Drive by shattering windows so they could steal wallets left inside.

The group then used credit cards taken from the stolen wallets to make fraudulent purchases from local businesses, according to police.

Police are also searching for a white Dodge magnum in connection in the incident.

The Lynchburg Police Department encourages cashiers to be cautious of high dollar gift cards used at any point in the last couple of weeks.

As a precaution, officers want to remind residents to not leave any valuables visible from outside your vehicle, locked or unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.