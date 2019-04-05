Lynchburg authorities searching for pair they say stole cash, donation jar from auto repair shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for two people wanted in connection with a store burglary, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say officers were dispatched to 4526 Campbell Avenue for a reported burglary Friday just before 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found that the business office of Endurance Auto Repair was broken into between 2 and 3 a.m.

The owners reported an undisclosed amount of cash stolen from the business along with a donations jar being used to raise money for the Burundi Hope Project, a nonprofit organization with a goal to help educate children in Africa.

Video surveillance shows two people going through the offices for several minutes before leaving the scene.

The first suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie with a Nike check on the left chest, dark-colored pants with blue shorts underneath, black shoes and a cover over their face. They also seem to be holding an electronic device in their hand.

The second suspect is described as wearing a dark hoodie, dark-colored pants with light colored plaid shorts underneath and a cover over their face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Duncan at 434-455-6178.

