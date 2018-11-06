Lynchburg authorities searching for woman wanted for credit card fraud

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg Police are searching for a woman in connection to a reported credit card theft last week.

Authorities say that a person reported their credit card lost on November 2 and then later reported that their card was used multiple times that same day in Lynchburg.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video using the card at a convenience store and is described as a woman with dark shoulder length hair, wearing glasses, a pink sweatshirt and carrying a brown purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6102.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.