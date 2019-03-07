Lynchburg authorities: Scammers are posing as deputies, threatening arrest

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg authorities are warning residents about a new phone scam in which scammers pose as deputies and threaten arrest.

Deputies say the callers are telling residents that they have missed a court date or jury duty, sometimes saying there is a warrant out for their arrest, and then threatening them with arrest if they don't pay over the phone. The scammers will ask the person to pay with money cards, iTunes cards or other ways.

Then, the scammers asks for identification numbers and security codes of each card or gift card if that is how they choose to trick the person into paying.

Authorities ask that if you receive one of these calls, stop and hang up. Then call the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office at 434-455-6041 or the Lynchburg Police Department complaint desk at 434-455-6041 for help.

The sheriff's office stresses that no one from their office will ask for personal information over the phone, ask you to pay restitution or threaten over the phone to arrest you over the phone.

Virginia State Police are aware of this scam and it has been reported to the FBI. This scam has been happening throughout the country.

If you have been targeted by this scam, call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357.

