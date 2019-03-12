"Lynchburg, beware!" PETA warns about SeaQuest's arrival

LYNCHBURG, Va. - On the same day SeaQuest made a splash with its announcement about opening an aquarium in Lynchburg, PETA is advising people to steer clear of the coming attraction.

PETA claims that animals at SeaQuest's Colorado location hurt at least 30 people. Furthermore, the group claims at the Las Vegas location, birds were stepped on, turtles were crushed by kids and an octopus died after being boiled alive.

Below is the complete statement from Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation's director of captive animal law enforcement.

Lynchburg, beware! Animals at SeaQuest's Colorado location have reportedly injured at least 30 people, and former employees at SeaQuest Las Vegas alleged that birds were stepped on and killed, turtles were crushed by children, and an octopus died after being boiled alive in a tank. This shady petting zoo endangers animals and the public wherever it goes, and PETA is urging Lynchburg locals to stay away.

PETA's website provides more information regarding its claims against SeaQuest.

