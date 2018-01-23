Lynchburg's booming population is calling for additional new housing

LYNCHBURG, Va. - More people are living in Lynchburg, which is why a developer wants to build new town homes. The 44-unit complex would be on Wood Street near Timberlake Road. Neighbors tell 10 News there's already too much traffic in the area and not enough pedestrian pathways. The city says new housing is needed because of a booming population.



Currently, about 80,000 people call Lynchburg home. The Hill City's population could top 100,000 in the next 12 years because more students are coming into the area and are staying.

“So we definitely need to be looking at these more medium and higher density residential uses. They're definitely more efficient use of land. The developers describe town homes as the new starter home. So trends are changing in how people go about starting their first homes,” Rachel Frischeisen, Lynchburg city planner, said.

The city's planning commission will hold a public meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. to hear input. City Council will make a final decision Feb.13.

