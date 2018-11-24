Lynchburg businesses get ready for Small Business Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Stephanie Atkinson, owner of Conscious Mercentile, is one of the 30 to 40 businesses in downtown Lynchburg who will have specials going on this weekend.

"We're so excited for Small Business Saturday. In particular, we have 10% off our cards, ornaments, our mugs, just great gift-able items," Atkinson said.

Despite the icy roads predicted for Saturday morning, Atkinson said she's optimistic about the customers she may get through her doors.

"Weather can be a factor, absolutely. We've been working since June for the holiday season. And so we're here. We have the best selections we possibly (could) have. We just hope people come out and enjoy it," Atkinson said.

At the Downtown Lynchburg Association office, they're helping promote businesses like Atkinson's with advertisements. New this year is a paper copy of which businesses are selling unique items for 10, 20 or 30 percent off.

"This is something that you can take around and walk around with and really have it and see all the places that you can go," said Susan Brown, program director at Downtown Lynchburg Association.

And to give shoppers another incentive, some businesses on Jefferson Street have also joined together to offer customers gift cards to other shops in the area.

"You have about 48 percent of the money that is recirculated into your local economy when you spend at a small business as opposed to only 14% of it when you go to a big box (store)," Brown said.

