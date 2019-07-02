Lynchburg cemetery shed broken into, thousands in damage reported

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are investigating after someone broke into a shed, destroying property, at Fort Hill Memorial Park within the past week.

Sometime between July 28 and July 2, someone vandalized a shed at the park and destroying several different pieces of property, causing more than $2,000 in damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lynchburg police at 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.