Lynchburg center gives children place to go during winter break

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It’s winter break and these young children at the Jubilee Family Development Center could be at home playing video games, but instead they’re taking advantage of a new free winter camp.

“We want to make sure our kids are active. Make sure they have some recreation activities. Make sure our kids are being well-fed. So we have a basketball camp, sports clinic going on,” Sterling Wilder, executive director at Jubilee Family Development Center, said.

Here to help them is someone they can relate to.

Frisco Sandidge is a Heritage High School grad.

He graduated from Delaware State and recently came back to Lynchburg after playing basketball overseas.

“I came back because it’s the place that I really love. Part of giving back is part of who I am. I grew up in James Crossing, it made me who I am today,” Frisco Sandidge, athletic director, said.

As a kid Sandidge found himself at the Jubilee Center a lot.

It kept him out of trouble and like some of these children provided a free meal when needed.

Jubilee partnering with Parkview Mission is making sure the children have something to eat at home.

And Sandidge is using what he learned in the international league to help these children grow.

“They try to pick up and learn what I know and I try my best to my ability to teach them what I know,” Sandidge said.

And until tomorrow the center will continue to feed all children who come.

Then they’ll kick off their basketball league next week.

“To watch these kids grow as people is special, but to see them grow in the game of basketball will be even more special,” Sandidge said.

The Jubilee Family Development Center says the free winter break lunch, and basketball clinic will continue until Dec. 28. Lunch is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and the basketball clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Center officials also have a winter basketball league for elementary, middle and high school students starting on Dec. 31. The community day celebration will be Jan. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can expect a clothing giveaway, free haircuts, free chair massage, skin care analyses and makeovers.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.