Lynchburg church thanks Vietnam veterans with welcoming ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg church is aiming to show gratitude to those who served in the Vietnam War.

The second annual Vietnam Era Veterans Welcoming Home event will take place Saturday, March 23 at the Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg. It's free and is open to the public.

There will be speakers, music, snacks and drinks, and a ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans.

Registration for veterans begins at 1 p.m. and the hour-long ceremony is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

If you have photos you would like shown at the event, you can email the organizers at least a week in advance.

Any veterans who would like to come are asked to register here or email nicoleburnett0914@yahoo.com or angelamackzum@gmail.com. Loved ones who wish to attend should register and list "non-Vietnam veteran" to help organizers with seating logistics.

There is also a walk-up registration for those who may not have internet access.

Click here for more information.

