Lynchburg city budget now in council's hands

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svercek's proposed budget is now in City Council members' hands.

She says the Hill City is seeing economic growth, due to local property improvements especially in the downtown area.

"Citywide our reassessment of property real estate is up about 6%," Svercek said.

And because of this increase, there's more money in the city's reserves.

"Which really was great for us on the city side of balancing the budget because we needed some additional revenue to continue the very valued services that we offer to our citizens," Svercek said.

But now Lynchburg still needs the community's help.

Balancing Act, is a new interactive online tool Lynchburg wants residents to use.

"This lets us know what's important to them. Whether they're raising revenues or whether they're cutting expenditures. We get that report back. Then we can tell council, 'Hey, this is what we see citizens doing,'" Donna Witt, chief financial officer, said.

People will rebalance the proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budget by putting money in services they feel is more important to them.

"We still have flood damage that we need to take care of so it would be good to have more money in Parks and Rec," Witt said.

City leaders said Balancing Act will educate the public on where its revenues come from and, Svercek said, "Hopefully they'll see this is a really hard thing to do, to balance a budget when there are so many competing needs."

City leaders say it's important for participants to submit their rebalanced budget because Svercek will tell council members what residents are doing. Council members will be using the website to rebalance the budget themselves but won't finalize it until May.

If you would like to give the Balancing Act a try go to https://lynchburgva.abalancingact.com/fy-2020-managers-proposed-budget.

